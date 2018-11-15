0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The Commission is yet to start its hearing. Investigation appears to be going on. However victims have taken the public space at the victims’ center and other places to explain their ordeal. This confirms that the Commission should hasten its preparation so that the victims would be able to air out their grievances. Otherwise the evidence that should be presented before them may already be circulated by the press without their recommendation.

Foroyaa will follow the testimonies whenever the Commission sits to hear the plight of the victims in front of those they accuse as the perpetrators of their suffering.