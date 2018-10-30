0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Who on earth has not spread information that is later found not to be a fact? Only a person who does not want to accept the truth would claim that he or she has never stated something later found to be untrue.

Motives matter in delivering information. Some people, especially journalists may be misled to publish what is untrue. However, they always pay the price of deterioration in integrity. Any media house which is known to habitually publish what is untrue would ultimately lose credibility and money.

People want to know the truth and journalists are professionals wanting to publish the truth in good faith in the public interest. Where they make a mistake they are bound to provide a remedy. Hence the best means of combating rumours is to expose rumour mongering and if one suffers any injury because of the use of words one should seek remedy from the courts.