QUESTION OF THE DAY

The Coalition agenda was premised on the need to put an end to impunity and transform all security forces into law abiding agents of the state who protect good governance, democracy, rule of law and human rights. The many incidents that had led to community strife confirm that there is still a long distance to go in making civil / security force relation amicable.

Foroyaa will find out what has happened to the security sector reform programme. It is urgent that constitutional review go hand in hand with transitional justice programme and that of the security sector reform.