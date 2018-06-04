0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Foroyaa is investigating an allegation that fishing vessels, accused of illegal fishing, are still not processed according to the due process of law since 15th May 2018. A Foroyaa reporter has seen the alleged fishing vessels with his own eyes and had tried to get the authorities at the ministry of fisheries to explain why the vessels are still with the navy and what is being done about the allegation of illegal fishing.

Every action should be transparent so the nation derives benefit from all developments. The reporter will do more enquiries so that the state of the vessels will be clear.