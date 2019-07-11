QUESTION OF THE DAY

Foroyaa decided to approach the Office of the Chief Justice for an explanation regarding the case of the Koina 24 as the high court moves to recess at the end of the month.

The Judicial-Secretary, Honourable Landing Sanneh confirmed to Foroyaa that the trial has been reassigned to the Basse High Court Annex.

He said the case file was brought to the Banjul High Court for assignment to a judge but it has been resent to Basse for trial. Apart from the vacation judge, the judges of the Superior Courts (including the high court) are to proceed on vacation after 31st July till October. This means that if the case of the Koina 24 is not heard either before 31st July or by a vacation judge, thereafter they will not have the opportunity to apply for bail and will continue to be remanded in custody till October or five months after they were arrested.

This is what motivated Foroyaa to enquire whether their case would be heard during the vacation. According to the Judicial-Secretary, not all cases will be heard. He indicated that matters that are urgent will be heard during the vacation. He said he cannot say whether the Koina 24 case is urgent or not.