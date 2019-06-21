QUESTION OF THE DAY

The returnees did organise a peaceful demonstration which culminated with speeches after sharing views with the authorities. The template is already there for reacting to expression of grievances by the communities. Why is the Minister referring to what has not happened with the aim of pre-empting an imagined situation? Democracy calls for sensitivity to the concerns of the people and reactions that win their hearts and minds. Any word or action to the contrary is a misconceived one requiring public apology if one wants to remedy the error and show a difference in governance.