QUESTION OF THE DAY

As the local government elections draw nearer it is important that the electorate be aware of how the Constitution would like local government authorities to function. Section 193 subsection (3) stipulates:

“An Act of the National Assembly shall make provisionfor the functions, powers and duties of localgovernment authorities, including provision for–

(a) the infrastructure and development of the areawithin the authority’s jurisdiction;

(b) the encouragement of commercial enterprises;

(c) the participation of the inhabitants in thedevelopment and administration of the area;

(d) the essential and other services to be provided bythe authority;

(e) the raising of local revenue;

(f) the management, control and oversight of theauthority ‘s finances and the audit of its accounts bythe Auditor-General;

(g) the making of by-laws;

(h) the preservation of the environment;

(i) the promotion of Gambian traditions and culture;and

(j) the control of financial and other resources allocated by the Central Government.”