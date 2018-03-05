0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

It is now common to witness a demolition exercise in the Kanifing municipality or in and around Bertil Harding Highway. What the government hopes to achieve by demolishing stalls and shops of vendors who are trying to make ends meet is yet to be understood.

Needless to say, these are people whose economic activities form part of the informal sector which plays an important role in the economy. Does it make economic sense to wipe them out from all major streets without providing alternatives?

Foroyaa will find out from the authorities what they are really after.