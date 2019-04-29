QUESTION OF THE DAY

1st May is commemorated in many parts of the world as workers’ day. This is a day unions and their members hold procession and march to stadia in their numbers and speak truth to power by explaining all the challenges of the working people and seek concession from governments regarding improvement on conditions of work and remuneration. The first republic decided to change that tradition by introducing May Day Sports. The second republic continued the tradition of transforming workers’ day into a day for sports. Foroyaa strongly recommends that the Barrow administration restore May Day as workers’ day. The trade unions in the country should take a stand on this matter. Let 6thApril declared by the United Nations as International Day Sport for Development and Peace be set aside as sports day for workers and workers’ day be commemorated on 1st May.