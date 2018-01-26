7 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The Gambia has two key security threats. The first security threat is associated with the transition from one government to another which is bound to lead to loss of power by some and the gain of power by others. Loss of power could lead to fear.

If this is not handled properly the fear could develop to paranoia. The paranoia could develop into a sense of exclusion. This could lead to antagonism.

The second security threat is civil strife based on ethno linguistic or party affiliation. In order to ward off all these threats it is necessary to promote the spirit of citizenship to make the new Gambia a reality not only in word but also in deed.