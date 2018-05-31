6 SHARES Share Tweet

Area councils and municipalities are to undergo transitions after 52 years of existence under a system of government that had never undergone peaceful transfer of state power through democratic means.

Such a transition would require tremendous maturity to ensure that an administration is set up that would guarantee that everything done would be in line with the law and best practice. One expects the committees of the council to be set up on the basis of the interest of the people rather than on partisan basis. All the committees will be constituted on the basis of merit and all appointments to be based on merit.

This is going to be the starting point of having departments based on merit to administer the affairs of the council. Consultation between the heads of councils and the councillors should be primary in reaching decisions and resolutions. The public should always be consulted and informed.