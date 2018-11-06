1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Abdoulie Fatty

Gunjur gaffer Balla Jatta says his side won’t be underrating their next opponents in the knockout stages.

The South Boys managed a 1-0 win over a much changed Brikama team Sunday evening in a game that raised suspicion of favouritism.

‘Ok we are not going to underrate any team. It doesn’t matter who we face,’ he said, while extolling the game’s only scorer and skipper Mbemba Fatty for his heroics.

‘Mbemba is a kind of a player who can change the game any minute. On his day, we can change the game for us and he is a big player in the tournament,’ he says.

Gunjur drew Brufut, Lamin all in stalemate affairs before they picked all points against Brikama.