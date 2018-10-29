0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

The Brufut head coach, Yahya Darboe said his team will win Brikama in their forthcoming Super Nawettan fixture.

‘This year people will see a different Brufut team. We are prepared to face Brikama with full hope of securing our first 3 points and hopefully we will upset them,’ he said.

Darboe mentioned this in a post-match interview at the Serrekunda East Park following a goalless match with last year’s semi-finalist, Gunjur yesterday evening.

‘I believe in my team. I just have to work on the striking force to help them adjust to score goals. We have displayed a good match against Gunjur and we will do more against Brikama,’ he said.

He negated the notion that Brufut is not a team that can challenge for the trophy. He indicated that Brufut this year, will qualify from the group stages and will launch a crusade for the trophy.

‘We have a new style of play and a new team that is very optimistic of challenging for the trophy this year. We will always work to improve the team particularly the forward line which needs more composure,’ he concluded.

Bala Jatta, the head coach for Gunjur on his part commended his players but as well faulted the performance of the referee who he referred to as unprofessional.

Jatta said they will do all they can to grab the 3 points from Lamin team who had lost their opener against Brikama.

‘It will not be an easy match against Lamin because I am sure they will come all out with the objective of winning us. We are going to train for that match and hopefully we will secure the 3 points that we have been yearning for in that match,’ he said.