By Yankuba Jallow

Muhammed Samba, the Captain for Banjul United has stressed the need for his team to ensure victory in their forthcoming matches in a bid to stay in the league.

He said they have not been winning their past games and the relegation battle is still active.

‘The league is tough and the fight for relegation is very intense and teams are avoiding defeat. We should ensure wins in our coming matches in order to be saved in the league,’ he said.

Samba said they need to avoid conceding goals through mistakes adding that they have a good team. On his reaction to the Tallinding match, Samba said his coach instructed them to go all out to score a second goal to seal the win but they, unfortunately, conceded to Tallinding.

‘We went all out to score a second goal as instructed by our coach but we conceded on the run. They scored us because of a mistake when we all went out to score a second goal. After conceding, we fought back to score another by creating chances but we couldn’t,’ he said.

He said there is no way that Banjul United would relegate this season. He said: ‘We are a strong team and we are here to compete.’ He said a team like Tallinding is fighting relegation and this made it difficult to play with them.

‘We are hopeful of finishing in the top four of the table this year. Scoring is not our problem compared to other teams in the league. We have the league’s top scorer with 7 goals,’ the Captain said.