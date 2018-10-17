4 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Justice Cherno Sulayman Jallow, the Chairperson of the Constitutional Review Commission has called on staff of the said Commission to diffuse themselves from politics, during the review process.

“We should make sure that our political sentiments or beliefs, do not overcome the review process. We should be objective and diffuse ourselves from politics so that the Constitution that we will draft, will be proficiently, efficiently and timely done,” he said. Justice Jallow made mention of this at the opening ceremony of a four-day training for CRC Secretariat Staff and partners that is ongoing at a Local Hotel in Bijilo.

The training according to Justice Jallow is to introduce participants formally on the CRC Act 2017, the CRC Code of Conduct for Staff, the Organogram of the CRC, and the CRC Action Plan and overview of CRC Strategies. “The credibility of the CRC depends on the credibility of each and every one of us. This is to assure each and every Gambian about the whole process, that the review process is done efficiently and proficiently,” he told the staff.

He indicated that the review process is designed in a way that it will be as objective as possible. He said the general public of The Gambia both at home and abroad, civil society groups and other sectors of society, have a stake in the review process.

Jallow pointed out that there is need for the country to have strong institutions. “The constitution no matter how good or perfect it is, should have strong institutions to back it so that they can serve as monitoring and implementing mechanism,” he said.

He urged participants to dissociate themselves from politics. No staff of the CRC Secretariat shall display or demonstrate any membership or affiliation to any political party or organization, during the period of his or her employment with the CRC.