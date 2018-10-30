0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

The Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) Yankuba Darboe, spoke extensively on the importance security plays in our society, in terms of the maintenance of peace and stability. Darboe said before talking about revenue collection, security comes first; that people cannot sleep in their homes when there is no security, and therefore needs topmost priority.

Darboe made this statement during the GRA board of director’s familiarization tour with the Security Task Force in the Central River Region. Darboe said there is need for the citizenry to work together as a team, to make sure that the country is a trouble free nation. “Gambian is known for its peaceful nature as a country. That is why we are called the smiling coast of Africa,” he said.

Darboe applauded the efforts of the security officers in CRR, for their close collaboration with his regional tax office staff, across the country.

He urged them to redouble their level of operation to build ‘our’ nation. He dilated on the need for them to work as a team and make prompt report on anything that is a threat to the nation.

He underscored the important role of their regional tax office staff in Bansang, saying the GRA board saw their report; that as far as revenue collection is concerned, he applauds them them for their hard work and determination, and urged them to do more collection for national development.

In response to the Acting Station Manager’s request regarding the numerous challenges affecting their operations at the regional level, Commissioner General Darboe said that is part of the reasons the board and senior management embarked on a tour, to listen to their concerns and get first-hand information. CG Darboe assured them that their challenges will be addressed in due cause.

He also explained how GRA operate, saying that GRA operation on subvention, and this is totally different from the money that GRA collect.

He said “the Revenue that GRA collect go to the central Bank directly and GRA even don’t have access to it , “we are not even signatory” to that and the operation of the institution based on the subvention that we received from the ministry of finance”.

“So the resources are limited but we managed to get some for Bansang tax office, Basse tax office and other station in the country”, he said.

“Therefore he said as GRA received the subvention we prioritize thing and salary is the first priority for GRA and to make sure that staff are paid” he added.

He encouraged his officers continue the team work, because they are all serving one government as such should have common aims and objectives one.

He commended the security task forces in CRR that they have established, which he cited is a move in the right direction.

He also further thanked the sister security for the warm welcome accorded to him and the GRA board chairman and his entourage.