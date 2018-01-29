0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Gaffer Foday Bah believes his Wallidan outfit are on track to scoop the country’s second tier title.

A lone goal from skipper and striker Ousman Sillah via the spot-kick won it all for The Blues against Latrikunda United.

And following this latest feat, coach Bah is buoyed up of his charges making for the gong to secure return to the Gambia’s First Division.

‘We defended very well and attacked. This is the attitude that I want my team to be playing. We want to win, that is why we gave our best in the match,’ he said in the aftermath of the duel last Friday at the Independence Stadium.

The win puts one of the country’s most decorated sides close to the summit currently being headlined by Kexx United.

‘We are possible title contenders and we will fight for the league title,’ he reckons while hoping to replicate this display against Samger FC up next on their schedule.

‘We are going back to the training ground and train for our next game against Samger. We are going to analyse our performance today and prepare well for the Samger match. We are hopeful of wining that match (too),’ he confidently stated.

Bah’s opposing number in the dug-out Mustapha Drammeh of Latrikunda United faulted the referee’s penalty verdict but rued his players’ profligacy in front of goal.

‘My players failed to capitalise on their chances. We lost our penalty and they scored theirs; this is football, if you fail to capitalise on your chances, your opponents will capitalise on theirs,’ he brooded.

‘We have an ambition to win the league title but our principal priority is to make sure that we stay up the division,’ he outlined.