By Yankuba Jallow

The Gambian team competing at the Wafu cup yesterday held the Guinean side to a 1 all draw in their opener in Liberia. The championship is taking place in Liberia where the Gambia is pitted in Group A with Guinea Conakry, Senegal and Mali. The Gambia started with Yankuba Colley, Muhammed Sanneh, Saikou Touray, Habibou Mendy, Ousman Joof, Basirou Mbye ( C),Abdoulie Sarr, James Gomez, Adama Jammeh, Modou Ndow and Alfusainey Jatta.

The Gambia will play Mali and Senegal on the 27th and 29th.