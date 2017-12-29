By Sulayman Bah

It’s been mixed results for teams from the country competing in the international Volleyball Champion Exhibition Cup in Senegal.

Being held in Ziguinchor, Senegal’s north, Gamtel/Gamcel, Brikama, Serrekunda East, Armed Forces, YMCA are the sides representing Gambia in the tourney that entered its Day Three yesterday morning.

Gamtel/Gamcel came from behind yesterday to whack Assane Seck University female volleyball outfit on a 2-1 set.

The telecom Gambian male outfit were in action at press time up against Dakar University while SK East female side including Brikama , bit the dust in their respective fixtures.

There was positive news on the side of Armed Forces’ female side having walked over ADAC-VBC by 2-0 sets.