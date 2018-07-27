“ To transform The Gambia into a financial centre, a tourism paradise, a trading, export –oriented agriculture and manufacturing nation, thriving on free market policies and vibrant private sector, sustained by well –educated, trained, skilled, healthy, self –reliant and enterprising population and guaranteeing a well –balanced eco-system and a decent standard of living for one and all, under a system of government based on the consent of the citizenry”.
National Development Plan 2018-2021
What are our priorities- Mission Statement
The vision and overall goal of the National Development Plan will be realized
through eight strategic priorities,
- Restoring good governance, respect for human rights, the rule of law, and empowering citizens through decentralization and local governance;
- Stabilizing our economy, stimulating growth, and transforming the economy;
- Modernizing our agriculture and fisheries for sustained economic growth, food and nutritional security and poverty reduction;
- Building our infrastructure and restoring energy services to power our economy;
- Investing in our people through improved education and health services, and building a caring society; ;
- Promoting an inclusive and culture-centred tourism for sustainable growth;
- Reaping the demographic dividend through an empowered youth; and
- Making the private sector the engine of growth, transformation, and job
creation.
Seven crosscutting critical enablers will complement the eight strategic priorities
of the plan:
- A public sector that is efficient and responsive to the citizenry;
- Empowering the Gambian Woman to realize her full potential;
- Enhancing the role of the Gambian Diaspora in national development;
- Promoting environmental sustainability, climate resilient communities and appropriate land use;
- Making The Gambia a Digital Nation and creating a modern information society;
- A civil society that is engaged and is a valued partner in national development; and
- Strengthening evidence-based policy, planning and decision-making
- A reformed security sector and establishment of civilian and democratic oversight mechanism guaranteed for non-recurrence of serious human rights violations by the security forces
Comparing the two Missions
|To transform The Gambia into a financial centre
|Stabilizing our economy, stimulating growth, and transforming the economy
|To transform The Gambia into a tourism paradise
|Promoting an inclusive and culture-centred tourism for sustainable growth;
|To transform The Gambia into , a trading, export –oriented agriculture and manufacturing nation thriving on free market policies and vibrant private sector
|Modernizing our agriculture and fisheries for sustained economic growth, food and nutritional security and poverty reduction
Making the private sector the engine of growth, transformation, and job
Creation
Building our infrastructure and restoring energy services to power our economy;
|sustained by well –educated, trained, skilled, healthy, self –reliant and enterprising population
|Investing in our people through improved education and health services
Reaping the demographic dividend through an empowered youth;
Empowering the Gambian Woman to realize her full potential
Making The Gambia a Digital Nation and creating a modern information society
|guaranteeing a well –balanced eco-system
|Promoting environmental sustainability, climate resilient communities and appropriate land use
|decent standard of living for one and all
|building a caring society
| System of government based on the consent of the citizenry”.
|Restoring good governance, respect for human rights, the rule of law, and empowering citizens through decentralization and local governance
A public sector that is efficient and responsive to the citizenry
Enhancing the role of the Gambian Diaspora in national development
A civil society that is engaged and is a valued partner in national development