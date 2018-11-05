0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The state in a democratic society could be managed by any side of the political spectrum. If each side manages the instruments of the state as one wishes without adhering to laws and rules to be observed by all, each would favour one’s own and others would live in a state of fear. Affection would be shown to one’s own and ill will would be demonstrated to the other. There would be travesty of justice and peace would be imperilled. People would dig to support their own side and permanent division would remain in society.

However if there are democratic rules and leaders put their party tags behind and administer the state without fear or favour, affection or ill will, all will be motivated to accept the administration of each elected government and be ready to wait for the turn of the government they really support. This is what democracy embodies.