The Gambia Center for Victims of Human Rights Violations (Victims’ Center) has announced the opening a register of victims of human rights violations under the regime of former President Yahya Jammeh.

The announcement is contained in a public notice inviting victims of violations of human rights or abuse to register their complaints at the Center.

According to the notice, “Under the regime of Yahya Jammeh, reports of human rights violations and abuses were rife, characterized in the form of killings, disappearances, arbitrary arrests and detention as well as indiscriminate and illegal use of force.”

“The Victims’ Centre’s mission is to be an advocacy platform for truth, justice, accountability, reconciliation and reparations and promote human rights for all.”

