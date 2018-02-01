5 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow, Mohammed S. Bah and Kebba Jeffang

Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, a political science lecturer at the University of The Gambia, is currently held in police custody in over his interview with the Voice Newspaper.

The outspoken political analyst was invited for questioning on 31st of January.

He was detained from Wednesday afternoon after he voluntarily submitted himself, following the invitation from the police headquarters in Banjul and was not released up to the time of going to press.

The police spokesperson, David Kujabi said, Ceesay’s questioning is in connection with his interview with The Voice Newspaper.

“He was just invited to the police headquarters for questioning. He was being questioned on the interview he granted which was published in The Voice Newspaper,” said PRO Kujabi.

Up to the time of going to the press, there was no charge preferred against him.

The President of the National Union of Gambia Students as well as the University of The Gambia Student’ Union, Alpha M.K Lowe, have challenged the authorities to release Ceesay with immediate effect.

He said: “The Gambian students and I are disappointed by this act and urge the authorities to act fast in unconditionally releasing him to resume duties.”

The University’s Social Sciences and Humanities Students Association and the UTG Faculty and Staff Association also expressed disappointment and condemnation for their lecturer’s arrest.

The police last night charged Dr Ceesay with inciting violence contrary to section 59B of the Criminal Code.

At an earlier stage Dr Ceesay was put in a cell but he was later removed from the cell and placed behind the counter.

Dr Ceesay was released this morning and a report on that will be posted soon.