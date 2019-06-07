By Nelson Manneh

Former Lance Corporal Ismaila Tamba, an erstwhile member of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), was on Thursday 30th May 2019, discharged from the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) after undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound he sustained in his back. Tamba who hails from his native village of Kanilai, was on Sunday 19th May 2019, shot around 19:00 hours and hospitalized at the EFSTH in Banjul. This information was confirmed to Foroyaa by the Army PRO, Major Lamin K. Sanyang.

Speaking to this reporter after his discharge, Ismaila Tamba said he has recovered but will continue to report to the hospital for further treatment. “As at now I thank God for my health. I have been discharged and am staying in Kunkujang in the mean time, as I continue to report to hospital for further treatment,” he said.

If readers can recall, the PRO of GAF confirmed to Foroyaa that Ismaila Tamba was shot by members of the Gambia Armed Forces; that the victim was admitted for hospitalization at the EFSTH, where he underwent surgery; that Tamba was an ex-soldier who voluntarily resigned five months ago from the service. PRO Sanyang said the incident happened at around 19:00 on Sunday at a checkpoint inside the community of Kanilai, and that the soldiers involved are currently helping the Military Police in investigations surrounding the incident.

Sometime in 2017, another native of Kanilai was also shot by security forces stationed in their community, resulting to his untimely death. Investigations into the demise of Haruna Jatta is yet to be made public.