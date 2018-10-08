0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Secka

Twenty two year old Omar Gingally, a student of the University of the Gambia, appeals for scholarship from Samaritans, NGOs, and Government, to enable him proceed with his course. Gingally said he enrolled with the UTG since January 25th 2016, at the School of Arts and Science, but could not continue the academic year, due to lack of tuition fees.

According to his admission letter from the School, Omar is expected to pay an annual tuition fee of D34, 900 which he said is difficult to come by because of poverty; that comes from a humble background in Sibanor, and the first born of his family. “In 2016, I enrolled with the UTG and started my first year and first semester, but could not continue due to lack of finance,” he said; that he started the program again but is in doubt whether he will secure funds to continue.

“My colleagues who started the program with me, are now in their third year, when I am still struggling with my first semester,” he sympathetically explained. Gingally commended his parents for providing him all the support he needed, when he was doing his basic education; that his parents still have the intention but their hands are tied with financial constraints. “My parents have done a lot of sacrifice, to allow me focus on my education. As a result, I am appealing to all individuals of goodwill to kindly assist me financially, for me to complete my University education,” he said.

For any assistance, Omar can be reached on: 7984217 / 3911067 / 7283319