The New UNDP country representative Aissata De said one of her top priorities is to support the government to ensure that the stability of the country is intact.

She made this remark after a closed-door meeting with President Barrow at Statehouse recently, according to a state house press release.

The new top UN official, was accompanied by the Resident of the United Nations in the country. According to the Resident Representative, her organisation would make sure that the stability of the Gambia, which is really the priority of everyone, is the main end goal for everyone.

Speaking to Journalists, she added that her discussion with the President also focused on how the UN body can support the priority areas of the National Development Plan, as well as other areas of development, like the strengthening of democratic institutions, poverty reduction, climate change, among others.

“One of the key examples we could mention is the ongoing process of transitional justice for which the UNDP has been key, besides the electoral process,” Aissata De said. “So, there have been so many areas that we have always been present since we have been in The Gambia. So, we will continue that.

She expressed delight at the opportunity of serving the people and government of The Gambia towards the achievement of our development goals,” she said.