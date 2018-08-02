59 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

The United Democratic Party revealed that it has written to the Government calling on it to declare 14-16 April Martyrs’ days. This was revealed by Mr Almamy Taal, the party spokesman at a press briefing yesterday at its headquarters in Manjai.

He told journalists that the briefing was aimed at informing the populace of its past activities, successes and the plans it has in the pipeline.

Taal stated that the party has decided to dedicate April 14th, 15th and 16th as days for the martyrs of the UDP and has written to the government to consider declaring those three days as national martyrs’ days. He added that they have started this year’s commemoration by establishing the Solo Sandeng memorial lecture and the first Lecturer was Emmanuel Daniel Joof.

He said they have engaged all their Chairmen and Mayors in a familiarization meeting for them to be acquainted with the activities of the party. He said part of their plans is to commemorate the party’s founding on 23rd of August 1996, adding that the commemoration is slated for the second weekend after Tobaski, which will be characterized by symposium to reflect on the struggles of the party and its fallen heroes and the demands on leadership, as well as on the contributions of their National President, Dembo Bojang, who he disclosed has been in politics for 40 years.

He added that in September 2018, they will begin their party’s internal democracy processes and all the organs of the party starting from the Ward, constituency, regional and national levels will go to congress at these levels to elect their executive, adding that they believe in internal party democracy and it is also in line with the rules and regulations of the Independent Electoral Commission.

After congratulating President Adama Barrow for having appointed the UDP party leader, Lawyer Ousainou Darboe as the Vice President of the Gambia, he said the party stands in full support of the President’s agenda and the National Development Agenda.

Hon. Sainey Touray, member for Jarra East dilated on the change of the current Legislature compared to the previous one, which he described as a robust parliament that is not a rubberstamp. He highlighted the elimination of section 91(1)(d) of the Constitution as a major achievement of the National Assembly, as it has given lawmakers immunity in their work from being fired by any party leader.

The Deputy Party Secretary, Aji Yama Secka also thanked the president appointing Lawyer Ousainou Darboe as his number two. She also thanked their party supporters nation-wide and for their continuous support and loyalty to the UDP.