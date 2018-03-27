0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Two serving members of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), were arrested at the Banjul International Airport upon arrival from their mission in Darfur on Sunday, 25th March 2018, at about 11pm, military sources can confirm.

Sulayman F. Badjie, a Warrant Class Officar 1 (WOC1) and Lance Corporal Lamin Kujabi, were arrested upon their arrival.

GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang, said the arrest of two GAF soldiers was in relation to the ongoing ‘WhatsApp’ Chat Group; that Badjie and Kujabi were part of personnel who returned from Darfur and are currently held under the custody of the Military Police at Yundum Barracks.

‘‘Yes, they were picked up on Sunday night upon arrival and investigations are being conducted about the two,’’ he concluded.

It could be recalled that 12 soldiers are currently standing on trial on the same ‘WhatsApp’ allegations and 9 counts have been pressed against them.