Fuel and bread are core commodities which could cause increase in prices. Those who produce fish, vegetable products would have to transport what they sell from gardens. In that regard they would have to have to have transport. The expenditures must find themselves at the market place.

Foroyaa will now open a column that will monitor prices on a weekly basis so that those in charge of national affairs will gauge the trend and act with immediacy. The inflationary tendencies associated with increases in the price of fuel and bread.