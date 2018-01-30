6 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Two former generals of the Gambia armed forces, Brigadier General Umpa Mendy and General Ansumana Tamba are still held at the Yundum Barracks. They were arrested on 21 January upon their return from Equatorial Guinea on 19 January 2018. They are yet to be taken before a court of law contrary to the requirement of the Constitution that sets a 72 hours’ time limit. General Mendy was the state guard commander and the principal protection officer.

Mrs. Katty Mendy, wife of Brigadier General Umpa Mendy, yesterday told Foroyaa that the authorities of the Gambia Armed Forces have allowed her to be visiting husband regularly at Yundum Barracks.

Mrs. Mendy said that her husband is still held but that she couldn’t establish the reasons (s) behind his arrest and detention. ‘‘I’ve access to him but the reason for his arrest, I don’t know anything yet. Let’s leave everything to God,’’ she said.

Military spokesperson, Lamin K. Sanyang confirmed that the two Generals are still under detention, adding that investigations are also going on.

The two Generals Umpa Mendy and Ansumana Tamba, accompanied former President Jammeh to Equatorial Guinea and had been there till their return. Mendy was picked from his home in Busumbala whilst Tamba was arrested at his residence in Yarrambaba, following his return. The waiter Modou Lamin Jarju was also called for questioning and released on that very day.