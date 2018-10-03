1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

Awa Colley, a twenty 20 year old female and grade 12 student of Kairaba Senior Secondary School, seeks medical assistance from Government, Non-Governmental organisations and individuals, to come to her aid.

According to her medical report issued by the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul, Awa was presented with a five month history of shortness of breath, which becomes worse when she does her exercise or when she lies down flat on her body; that she coughs and produces whitish sputum and has a swelling on her lower limb. She had made couple of visits to EFSTH and was admitted at MRC. Her Chest X-ray showed the following:-cardiomegaly, sputum AFBX 4 – negative,

Mitral prolapse at A2 for her echocardiogram findings, mitral regurgitation and mild pericardial effusion. There is also tricuspid regurgitation and high pulmonary hypertension, as shown by the Medical report.

The Medical report further indicated that Awa can get the right treatment if she has access to the right specialists who are presently not available in the country.

Any Good Samaritan who wants to assist Awa Colley, can contact her family on 3586720 or 7996584 or Foroyaa on 4380885.