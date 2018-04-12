0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

Presiding Officers at Borro Kanda Kasseh polling stations have expressed delight over the turnout of electorate at these stations. They made these remarks in an interview with this reporter earlier today.

Mr. Bully Sillah noted that polling started at 8:00am.

He described the election process at his station as smooth and that voters are still coming in their numbers. He cited spot counting in the presence of the agents and some village elders as measures taken to ensure a free, fair and transparent election. He finally called on the electorate to foster peace and tranquility throughout the process.

Mr. Habib Jawo, a Presiding Officer at another Borro Kanda Kasseh polling station expressed similar remarks. He urged all to make the entire election process a peaceful and tranquil one.

Speaking earlier a Candidate advised the people to vote in peace, go home and wait for the results, adding that politics must not be a source of division among them.

Similar remarks and situations prevails in Baja Kunda polling stations.

Next is the interview with Candidates and IEC Officers in Foday Kunda Ward.