By Sulayman Bah

Ali Sowe is still on the wish-list of Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor, Foroyaa Sport can reveal.

The erstwhile Gamtel FC striker left Italian Serie A’s Chievo Verona having grown disillusioned over his non –involvement in his parent club’s first team despite scoring more than twenty goals in Albania whose league and golden boot he clutched.

A transfer to CSKA Sofia in the Bulgarian Premier league later followed initially on loan prior to signing a permanent contract recently.

It took the ex-Gambia U-19 captain no time to incorporate into the team’s rhythm leading to his total ten goals this just concluded term.

But it appears long time admirers Trabzonspor are willing to snatch him off the grips of Sofia with the Turkish club ardent on signing him having missed out on his signature narrowly six months ago.

Trabzonspor are evaluating snapping up Sowe as a perfect alternative for Rodallega but they must cough up 1.2million euros to tempt Sofia’s movers and shakers to the negotiation table.