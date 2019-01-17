0 SHARES Share Tweet

The old saying goes, “Speak the truth and speak it ever, cause it what it will, for he or she who hides the wrong, he or she does the wrong thing still.”

This old adage should be adhered to by all those who appear before the TRRC. Those who appear should not think that they are on stage to perform a historical drama. They are there to speak the truth so that national healing will take place. Fabricating evidence before a truth commission should be seen as a contempt of the Commission. Nobody can be considered to be a moral person who seeks for forgiveness without any hesitation in fabricating evidence. Hence there may be the need for the Commission to confront witnesses and gather truth from the rebuttal of any evidence tendered.

Foroyaa will continue to monitor the testimonies before the Commission and accurately give the public reports on the evidence given.