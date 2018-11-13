0 SHARES Share Tweet

By MUHAMMED S. BAH

The Gambia Psychiatric Hospital called ‘Tanka Tanka’, has received items worth D200,000 from the Trust Bank of the Gambia. The items which include laundry equipment, plumbing materials, plasma TVs and air conditioners amongst others, were presented by Ibrahima Silla, the Managing Director of the Bank.

In handing over the items to the management of the hospital, Silla expressed gratitude for the opportunity granted them, to contribute yet again to make a difference in the lives of the vulnerable in society. “We acknowledge the work you are doing for the citizenry, and we value the long standing relationship that exists between our two organizations,” Sillah said. “I am excited to meet the staff of the hospital for yet another occasion and I must say that you are a longtime friend of the Bank,” he remarked. He further thanked Jawla and the OIC, for what he referred to as “making the day a success.”

Silla said as a Gambian Bank, they have always seen events like this having far-reaching impact on the lives of the vulnerable. The Trust Bank MD said their corporate social responsibility is grounded on the principles of sharing and caring. ‘‘We believe this donation is a great way to give back to our communities,” he said; that each can directly or indirectly benefit from the health services offered by the psychiatric hospital.

According Ibrahima Silla, mental illness is one of the most critical health problems; that it affects more people, and requires more prolonged treatment; that it causes more suffering to families of the affected, and wastes more human resources; and that it constitutes more financial drain upon both public and personal finances.

“That is why at Trust Bank, we believe in donating to your hospital, responsible for providing care and treatment for our brothers and sisters with mental issues, as most appropriate,” he said.

As the MD of Trust Bank, he assured the management of the hospital of his bank’s commitment to support them as always, and to conduct regular visits.

The management of the Hospital express sincere appreciation to the Trust Bank MD, and expressed that the management will help them towards the development of their institution.

The program was witness by Momodou Lamin Jaiteh, Permanent Secretary 1 at theMinistry of Health & Social Welfare, representing the Minister, Malang Ndong, Director of Admin. & HR at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital who deputized for the Chief Medical Director of EFSTH, Momodou Lamin Jammeh, the PRO of EFSTH, and master of ceremony, Bakary Sonko, Program Manager for Mental Health and Foday Jawla, OIC of TANKA TANKA Psychiatric Hospital, residents and staff of the hospital.