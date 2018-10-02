0 SHARES Share Tweet

By MUHAMMED S. BAH

Baba Galleh Jallow, Executive Secretary of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), assured Gambians of his institution’s independence and impartiality, during their tenure, and in the execution of their duty.

Jallow made the disclosure to some Youth across the country, at the end of a two day National Youth Summit on Transitional Justice.

He made the remarks after resolutions from youth, where tabled before him and his Commissioners, for the Commission to operate in such a way that it will gain the trust and confidence of the people.

Amongst the resolutions put forward by the youth, was that the commission to be seen as an independent entity, free from influence by Government or other institutions.

“We have people with high moral standards and values in the TRRC, who are not willing to compromise their integrity in anyway,” Jallow remarked.

He assured that the Commission will not be selective in their proceedings and will ensure that people have confidence in them.

“If we have to compromise our integrity, it is better we pack our things and go and do our businesses,” he said. The Gambia has undergone repressive rule for 22 years.