By Yankuba Jallow

Precariously leaning on the danger zone, Steve Biko FC are ardent on securing seven more points to escape relegation.

Few games remain to conclusion of the domestic top tier and Biko is languishing at the wrong side of the 12-team standings with Brikama-based Bombada at the basement.

But Adnan Musa of Biko is confident The Giants Killers of Bakau could escape clutches of relegation.

‘This is a bad season for us. We have done everything we could but things are not going on our way. We just need five points to get out of the relegation and surely with five games to go, we can do it and we will do it because things will come right one day,’ he says.

‘It is football, we are going back to the training ground and do more. We will push harder to win and I’m sure the first win will come soon.

Of course we are hopeful of staying in the league. It is football nothing is impossible until it becomes impossible. We have five games and need seven points to do that’

‘We have the team, we have the players who can do that, it is just that something is wrong somewhere. Scoring is our problem because for five successive games we couldn’t score. We last scored against Hawks in the first round and since then, we couldn’t score but we are working on that and hopefully goals will come.’