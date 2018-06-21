0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mamadou Dem

The Government of The Gambia and the Ministry of Justice, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, held a day long Training Workshop for members of the Media Fraternity on Wednesday June 20th 2018.

The training was centred on the theme: “Reporting on Truth Commissions.” Speaking at the opening Ceremony, Cherno Marena, the Solicitor General said Gambia’s Truth Commission will be a Commission with a difference; that the training is fundamentally important because is not going to be business as usual.

Marena used the opportunity to thank the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubacarr Tambadou who was out of the jurisdiction, for the initiative. He urged journalists to make the best use of the training and thanked the United Nations Peace Building Support Office (PBSO), for funding the event.

During his presentation, Professor Ron Slye, stated the importance of the Media in reporting financial aspects of Truth Commissions; that in doing so, the media should outline the financial problems faced by the Commission because it will enable organizations and Government to know the problems and lobby for more funds.

Asked on whether Truth Commissions can hear witnesses in camera, he replied in the affirmative; that the TRRC Bill permits such procedures, especially with victims of Sexual Violence.

Buttressing on this issue, the Executive Secretary of the TRRC Dr. Baba Galleh Jallow, disclosed that there would be Regional Offices within the country, who would be communicating and giving updates on matters from the regions; that there would be discussion with community elders and religious leaders as well.