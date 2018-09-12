1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Jeffang

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair said his institute will support the administration of the Gambian President Adama Barrow in his priority areas outlined in the National Development Plan (NDP).

He told State House media corps that President Barrow is clear with his priorities, after a closed-door meeting at State House in Banjul on Monday.

Mr. Blair is on an official visit on behalf of his Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and he said, he has never been more confident in the vision of the president to deliver on his promises to the Gambian people.

“Talking to the President, I think it is clear what those priorities are: electricity, agriculture, developing the seaport, making the Gambian tourism a key global attraction for tourists. These basically are what the government is focused on and they are able to do that with substantial international support,” he said.

He hailed the Barrow administration for starting the process of stabilizing the socioeconomic and political situation of the country. He recalled the recent donor conference in Brussels saying it was a ‘very important landmark’ because it sends a clear message to the international community that they appreciate the ongoing transformation in The Gambia.

He assured of his organization’s support to the Barrow government in attaining the goals of its development blueprint, the National Development Plan (NDP), particularly the priority areas. Mr. Blair added that the task of his institute is to bring in experts that will work alongside government officials in The Gambia.

“We are very happy to be working with the President here in The Gambia, among a number of other countries in Africa, helping to improve the capacity of governments to deliver to their people. We help them deliver on the priorities of their government”, he said.

This is the third visit of the former British Prime Minister to The Gambia since President Barrow took office.