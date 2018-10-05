1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

The 34-year-old has been confirmed to be part of the Togo team due to take on the Scorpions October 12 before touching down in Banjul for the return visit.

The erstwhile Tottenham man is part of 23-foreign-based players unveiled yesterday for the two matches.

The Hawks’ last game ended in goalless draw against Benin, a team that humbled the Scorpions 1-0 last year.

Ade, will be the latest big-name to visit the Independence Stadium after Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Tijan Jaiteh won’t partake in the games.