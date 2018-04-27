0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gambia Young Scorpions opened their WAFU Group B opener on a one all draw with Guinea on Wednesday April 25th at the Samuel K Doe Stadium in Monrovia.

After a spirited first half fight to come from behind after an early Guinea lead, the Gambian lads rejuvenated their tactical strength through decent interchange of passes flopping over the Guinea defence with captain and striker Basirou Mbye exploiting alongside partner Adama Jammeh at upfront.

Armed Forces FC marksman Adama Jammeh pulled one back for the Young Scorpions after Lokeren Striker Basirou Mbye headed down the ball into the area for Adama to tap into the net.

At post match press conference, Gambia Coach Mattar Mboge said the draw is normal in football and that the Young Scorpions could have won if their chances had been fully utilized. ‘To start with a point is very positive’. He said the Guinea team was the first to have arrived in Monrovia and thus acclimatized themselves with the weather. ‘We are very happy and proud of our performance’, Mattar told the waiting press after the match. Asked whether Gambia has any worries in their forthcoming matches against Senegal and Mali, Mattar retorted, ‘Ask those teams about us and they will tell you who we are because we are very proud of ourselves. They know us well and at all categories. We are focused now on our next game and the boys are happy, singing, clapping and dancing at the hotel and there are no worries.’

Young Scorpions mid fielder Abdoulie Sarr been voted Man of the man was a major highlight of last night’s game. According to Coach Mattar Mboge, Abdoulie deserves such an accolade. ‘I expected such because I know the players and their levels. Everybody knows that Abdoulie is a tactical player and this tells you that we edged over Guinea team and dominated them’. He said Abdoulie’s feat is normal for Gambian players because they are all good on the ball and are technical.

The Gambia will take on Senegal on Friday April 27th at 6pm for their second game before Mali at the final group round on Sunday April 29th. ‘The boys are confident and their morale is high. They are singing, dancing and enjoying themselves at the hotel,’ Mattar concluded.