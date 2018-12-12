0 SHARES Share Tweet

B y Sulayman Bah

It’s atmosphere is already fired up in the title decider combat featuring Leket Bu Barra and Hoyontan.

Both are unbeaten for six years beginning in 2012, the year Gambia wrestling was revived.

The pair is coming on the back of victory in their previous outing with Hoyantan beating ‘France’ on refereeing decision and Leket humbling Manduwar on grounds of warnings.

Leket, former captain of the Gambia national team, called out Hoyantan after he said the club Ndongo Ceesay heavyweight collaborated with Manduwar in his last combat behind the scenes.

The relationship between two is not tempestuous but both have been keeping a respectable distance in all their face-to-face meetings with only words being exchanged.

The atmosphere is however charged up as thousands prepare to flock to the Independence Stadium to watch what is being tagged ‘fight of the decade.’

The winner in this fight will be crowned Gambia’s king of arena.