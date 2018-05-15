0 SHARES Share Tweet

President Adama Barrow has appointed three nationals of the federal republic of Nigeria as Judges of High Court of the Gambia.

They are: –

Justice Babatunde Ademola Bakre – Currently a High Judge at Ogun State, Nigeria;

Justice Usman Alh. Musale – Currently a High Judge at Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Nigeria; and

Justice Patience Oseyi Onajite-kuejubola – Currently a High Judge at Delta State, Nigeria.

The appointments are as a result of the request by the Government of the Gambia thorough the office of the Chief Justice of The Gambia to the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the deployment of serving Nigerian Judges to the Gambia on Technical assistance.

The named Judges are expected to assume duties in The Gambia on the 1st June, 2018 to replace the three (3) Nigerian Judges, whose contract appointments ended on 20th March 2018.