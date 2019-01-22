0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

Bubacarr Baldeh, a third-year student at the University of The Gambia with Matriculation Number 21723061, is calling on government, non-government organisations and individuals, to assist him settle his tuition fees.

Baldeh who walked into Foroyaa’s Office on Friday January 18th 2019, said he was enrolled at the University of the Gambia since 2016, and has deferred his course several times, due to lack of finance to pay his fee.

“I am enrolled at the School of Business and Public Administration and I have deferred my course several times, due to financial constraints. I am from a humble background and I struggling to assist the family and pay for my fees at the same time,” he said.

The third-year student is appealing to all good samaritans to extend a helping hand for him to complete his tertiary education. He be reached on the following numbers: 3768133 or Foroyaa on: 4380885.