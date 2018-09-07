2 SHARES Share Tweet

The executive is the service provider of the nation. It is required to select competent ministers who would preside over policy making in order to satisfactorily address the needs and aspirations of the people.

Hence those ministers should make it their daily duty to find out the grievances of the people and address them without delay. A government that truly intends to serve the people will never be afraid of criticism but would instead take them as challenges and work diligently to overcome them.

Everywhere forces are challenging the state to deliver. This confirms that the change which occurred in December 2016 has come with many expectations. How to manage those expectations is the task of the executive. Foroyaa will continue to monitor how it handles dissent.