RESULTS OF NOMINATIONS ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS 2018
In accordance with Section 52 of the Elections Act, the Independent Electoral Commission hereby gives notice that at the close of nominations on 17th March 2018 and public scrutiny on 18th March 2018 four hundred and nine (409) candidates’ nomination papers were accepted and endorsed by the Returning Officers in all the seven Administrative Areas.
|ADMIN. AREA
|APRC
|GMC
|GPDP
|GDC
|UDP
|PDOIS
|NRP
|NCP
|PPP
|IND.
|TOTAL
|BANJUL
|7
|NIL
|1
|4
|9
|6
|NIL
|NIL
|4
|4
|35
|KANIFING
|18
|1
|3
|9
|19
|7
|2
|1
|8
|9
|77
|BRIKAMA
|28
|4
|1
|12
|27
|3
|4
|NIL
|1
|7
|87
|KEREWAN
|NIL
|2
|1
|14
|16
|5
|6
|2
|5
|1
|52
|MANSAKONKO
|NIL
|1
|4
|11
|12
|NIL
|NIL
|1
|4
|NIL
|33
|JANJANBUREH
|8
|1
|5
|21
|18
|6
|13
|NIL
|10
|1
|83
|BASSE
|2
|5
|2
|12
|12
|5
|NIL
|1
|NIL
|3
|42
|TOTAL
|63
|14
|17
|83
|113
|32
|25
|5
|32
|25
|409
Therefore, in accordance with Section 53 (2) (a) of the Elections Act, elections will be held on Thursday 12th April 2018.
Campaign begins on Wednesday 21st March 2018 and ends on Wednesday 10th April 2018.
In accordance with Section 53 (1) (a) of the same act, Sainey Jarjou of Kusamai Ward and Tumani B. Trawally of Katchang Ward have been duly elected councilors for their various wards since they were the only ones nominated in their various wards at the close of nomination.