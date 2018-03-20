0 SHARES Share Tweet

RESULTS OF NOMINATIONS ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS 2018

In accordance with Section 52 of the Elections Act, the Independent Electoral Commission hereby gives notice that at the close of nominations on 17th March 2018 and public scrutiny on 18th March 2018 four hundred and nine (409) candidates’ nomination papers were accepted and endorsed by the Returning Officers in all the seven Administrative Areas.

ADMIN. AREA APRC GMC GPDP GDC UDP PDOIS NRP NCP PPP IND. TOTAL BANJUL 7 NIL 1 4 9 6 NIL NIL 4 4 35 KANIFING 18 1 3 9 19 7 2 1 8 9 77 BRIKAMA 28 4 1 12 27 3 4 NIL 1 7 87 KEREWAN NIL 2 1 14 16 5 6 2 5 1 52 MANSAKONKO NIL 1 4 11 12 NIL NIL 1 4 NIL 33 JANJANBUREH 8 1 5 21 18 6 13 NIL 10 1 83 BASSE 2 5 2 12 12 5 NIL 1 NIL 3 42 TOTAL 63 14 17 83 113 32 25 5 32 25 409

Therefore, in accordance with Section 53 (2) (a) of the Elections Act, elections will be held on Thursday 12th April 2018.

Campaign begins on Wednesday 21st March 2018 and ends on Wednesday 10th April 2018.

In accordance with Section 53 (1) (a) of the same act, Sainey Jarjou of Kusamai Ward and Tumani B. Trawally of Katchang Ward have been duly elected councilors for their various wards since they were the only ones nominated in their various wards at the close of nomination.