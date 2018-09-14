2 SHARES Share Tweet

The state has undertaken to establish a truth commission to promote transitional justice, security sector technical working group to carry out assessment for security reform, National Human Rights Commission to promote observance of human rights, Land commission to ensure reform in land administration, civil service reform waiting for an initiative after the staff audit.

It is important to know the commitment of the government and the international community in implementing the reforms. Without financial support on time the reform agenda will only be good on paper but will not be realised in practice.