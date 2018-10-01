2 SHARES Share Tweet

Mbaye Ndiaye is a leader who played a role in dismantling a refugee camp, which used to subject migrants to very inhumane conditions and transformed the camp into a habitable settlement which now hosts many young people.

When an accident occurred that claimed the lives of three Gambians (Alassana Darboe, Musa Touray and Alhaji Ceesay) Mr Mbaye Ndiaye, the president of the association whose membership covers 12 nationalities decided to volunteer to accompany his fallen comrades to witness their burial in their home town.