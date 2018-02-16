0 SHARES Share Tweet

During the Carnegie mineral fiasco, the Gambian nation woke up to the realisation that the minerals were being mined from Kartong, Batakunku and Sanyang. However, the nation is yet to be told how much has been earned or could be earned from the mineral deposits.

The Gambian people have a right to know what has been earned and could be earned from the mineral deposits. This could be a huge source of sovereign national wealth to be invested in the productive base of the economy and infrastructure. We have also been informed that the prospects for oil production are good. The National Environment Agency is calling on Gambians to scrutinize the environmental impact assessment results associated with the prospecting of oil.

The Foroyaa magazine will go into the details of the mineral and oil production in its next edition.