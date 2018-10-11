2 SHARES Share Tweet

The 2019 Budget is to be determined in the next two months. The National Assembly is to begin a review of the estimates for the 2019 Budget at least 30 days before the end of the financial year.

Many competing priorities are being articulated. The Health, education, agriculture, infrastructure and security sectors are anticipating more budgetary support.

How the budget is to be financed is also a matter of interest. How much would come from taxation, non-tax sources such as the payment of dividends by public enterprises as well as budgetary support through overseas Development Assistance is a matter of concern.

The tourism season has started and the groundnut trade season is just around the corner. The performance of the Government after two years of existence would be better assessed in this coming budget session. The public eye is wide open and the future will reveal the facts and figures to inform the public mind.